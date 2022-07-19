FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Air conditioning units in your home are not the only thing working overtime in this heat, as A/C units in your car, have their work cut out as well.

Temperatures in your car can reach up to 120 degrees on a hot day like this, so you want to make sure your A/C is blowing cool.

Car shops say they have serviced more vehicles this week that are experiencing problems with their A/C.

Will Helton the owner of the University Auto and Tire says with temperatures this warm you don’t want to wait to get your A/C unit checked out.

Helton says schedule those regular maintenance check-ups, change your air filters, and park in a shaded area, to avoid your unit working overtime.

“When it comes to air conditioning if your A/C is not working right, don’t keep blowing it, turn it off, roll the windows down, and get to a local authorized service deal,” Helton said.

During these types of extreme temperatures, you also have to think about your youngest passengers.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy reminds parents not to leave children in hot cars.

Police Sgt. Murphy says children get warmer quicker than adults and have to be mindful of their body temperatures.

“Around the nation, in 2018 and 2019 there were 53 child car deaths related to heat exhaustion and both years; it is something that occurs in the United States and it’s something we need to be aware of and very cautious,” Murphy said.

Police Sgt. Murphy says if you are worried about forgetting your children in the car, leave your purse or phone in the back seat with them to help you remember.