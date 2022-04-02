SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People in Springdale are celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The official day is March 31, but the Jones Center hosted a celebration Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The event aims to create a safe space where members of the transgender and LGBTQIA community can participate in activities they may otherwise not feel comfortable doing, such as swimming in public pools.

Joel Manning is the President of the Board of Directors for the Trans Equality Network.

They say it’s important to let the community know more about its transgender neighbors.

“It’s a chance for us to be visible in our community in a safe space where we are giving people permission to exist as their full selves and not worry about how they are going to be received,” said Manning.

The event also had a class for those who are allies to the transgender community, and a sizing and fitting booth with the Transition Closet, which is a local shop that helps give people who are transitioning, clothes to match their identity.