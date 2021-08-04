Trial continues for Franklin County, Arkansas Sheriff accused of beating detainees

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The trial continued today for the Franklin County, Arkansas sheriff accused of beating detainees.

Two of the three victims, along with a former deputy and chief deputy of Franklin County, testified against Sheriff Anthony Boen.

One of the victims, Justin Phillips, said Boen put on gloves lined with metal before beating him. Phillips also added that more than one officer was involved in the abuse.

Former Deputy Kevin Hutchinson was a witness to one of the beatings, and said he was asked by Boen to lie if questioned by the FBI.

Sheriff Anthony Boen is charged with beating three people who were under arrest and in his care between 2017 and 2018. Boen has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial will resume tomorrow.

