Photo of crash shared by Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas State Police says one person was killed and three people were injured after a truck was driven through the Blue Agave Mexican Grill in Barling Wednesday.

State police say the suspected driver was 66-year-old Larry Stevens, who was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center under four counts of second-degree battery, one count of felony criminal mischief, and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Information on the crash was first shared by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s office who reported “multiple injuries” in a post on Facebook, and asked people to avoid the scene on Fort Street.