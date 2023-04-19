MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for Tyre Nichols’ mother filed a federal civil lawsuit Wednesday against the City of Memphis, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and 10 current and former city employees.

Attorney Ben Crump said the lawsuit would be worth $550 million in damages. This would exceed the $27 million that Minneapolis paid in the George Floyd lawsuit, believed to be the highest ever for a police-involved death lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that Memphis Police SCORPION Unit used “seething aggression and unjustified force” when they pulled over Nichols for an alleged traffic violation on January 7. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. The incident was caught on video.

Several police officers and firefighters were terminated or suspended.

Note: Crump’s office later clarified the amount sought in the lawsuit at $550 million.