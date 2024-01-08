FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is offering a new online master’s degree this spring in Environmental Resiliency in response to a broad demand for these skills in the workforce, the University announced on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to the press release, the Master of Science degree and the certificates were created through an interdisciplinary collaboration between the Graduate School and International Education’s Environmental Dynamics graduate program, Global Campus, and Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

“This degree and these certificates mark an exciting progression in our interdisciplinary approach to graduate education,” said Ed Pohl, dean of the Graduate School and International Education. “These completely online, workforce-driven programs meet our students where they are and provide timely education and skills for an emerging field that will only grow in demand in the years to come.”

According to the press release, the program presents an advanced study of resiliency in the context of sustainability, climate and environmental change, consisting of four core areas; Sustainability, Leadership, Resiliency, and Certifications, accounting and metrics.

“Sustainability and resiliency education are essential elements of the contemporary Fay Jones School ethos; as are the consonant emphases on collaborative, interdisciplinary approaches to addressing the current and coming global challenges. We’re extremely pleased to work together with professor Peter Ungar in Environmental Dynamics, and our colleagues in GSIE and Global Campus, to bring these graduate online offerings forward at this time.” Peter MacKeith, Dean of the Graduate school

Ungar, distinguished Professor of anthropology and Director of the Environmental Dynamics Ph.D. Program at the U of A, said that this graduate program provides funding for assistantships for doctoral students in the environmental dynamics program, but the same assistantships will be used in the Fay Jones School to help with sustainability and resiliency courses. This new program also will add a new direction to online offerings by the U of A. “That makes it a true partnership where everybody benefits,” Ungar said. “It’s a win-win-win.”

According to the press release, students will learn theories and methods of resiliency and sustainability as part of a broader understanding of climate change and solutions as they apply to the four core areas. A common core of classes in sustainability and resiliency will serve as the foundation for the master’s degree.

“There is a need to provide leaders, analysts and communicators across job sectors, including government agencies, private business and NGOs, who can address, evaluate and tackle some of the most pressing climate issues,” said Ken McCown, professor and head of the Department of Landscape Architecture in the Fay Jones School, who will coordinate and advise students in the Environmental Resiliency program. “The question is, how do you get them working together in the best way?” he said. “And we know that leadership in sustainability and resilience needs collaborators. It’s bigger than one discipline; it’s bigger than one profession.”

The release states that the program is intended to be accessible to people in the workforce, and is entirely online and built as a ladder program. The program offers a series of microcertificates, each requiring three courses to complete. Students can add two courses to the microcertificate to get a graduate certificate.

Additionally, students can also build out to the master’s degree with further electives and gain more microcertificates on the path to the degree. Completion of the master’s degree in Environmental Resiliency requires 10 courses, or 30 hours, and no thesis.

According to the press release, the online environmental resiliency program is designed to be accessible to workforce employees who want to “skill up,” McCown said. The program is set up so that each course can be done in eight weeks. Within 24 weeks, a student can earn a microcertificate; within a year, they could have a graduate certificate; and within a year and a half, they could have a master’s degree.

An integral component to these programs is the teaching faculty. All of them hold doctoral degrees, and all of them are in the workforce — in government agencies, multinational corporations and the private sector, along with nonprofits, the release added.

“The quality of our faculty is exceptional in terms of being able to understand how to leverage theory and methods into actual practice. And I think it distinguishes our program. We’re very fortunate to have our instructors, and they are diverse.” Ken McCown, Professor and Head of the Department of Landscape Architecture in the Fay Jones School

“The U of A Environmental Resiliency graduate program is an exciting opportunity, as well as an important one,” said Sarah Lewis, founder and CEO of Edgewater Coaching and Consulting, who is also a faculty instructor in the program. “It harnesses the expertise of thought leaders who actively research and work in the fields of resiliency, sustainability, conversation, supply chain, geosciences, business and more to create an interdisciplinary approach to learning how to create a more resilient and sustainable world. The classes are relevant to the challenges that one encounters when leading change, as well as to the technical skills needed to bring about innovation. It is an honor to get to be part of it, and I commend the founders for their vision in creating the program”, she added.

According to the press release, faculty include John Kester III, consultant; Sarah Lewis, Edgewater Coaching and Consulting; David Lyon, Environmental Protection Agency; Christopher Craig, associate professor, Murray State University; Joanna Person-Michener, mental health therapist; Victor Roland, U.S. Corps of Engineers Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory; Seth Price, Jacob Engineering; Diana Chen, U of A; and Marty Matlock U of A.