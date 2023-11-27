FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas chair and student respond to Arkansas State University cutting several majors due to lagging enrollment, including its multi-media journalism program.

The decision to cut nine programs at Arkansas State University came after the Arkansas Higher Education coordinating board flagged them as non-viable and eligible for continuation.

“Journalism plays such an important role in our democracy and in keeping an informed society,” said Addie Jones, a journalism and political science major student at the University of Arkansas.

She says that having the newspaper, magazine, radio station, and public relations, offers a variety. One that she feels plays a big part in her and other students’ education.

“Every side of journalism, every topic that people write about is important and does help our society keep moving,” said Jones.

“When we lose a journalism program, we lose a source of credible information that makes our society function,” said Bret Schulte, the chair of the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the U of A.

A spokesperson for Arkansas State University, Todd Clark says the decision to drop the programs was made back in April when the programs were reviewed and found to have low enrollment rates. Something Bret Schulte, says isn’t being seen at the U of A.

“We have got an advertising, a public relations major, and that’s about 60% of our students. And then we have a journalism major, and that’s the remainder that’s remaining 40%,” said Schulte.

In fact, Schulte says he sees more people wanting to be involved in journalism each year. So hearing the multi-media program being cut, he says has a greater impact on other schools around the state.

“I think it’s too bad that we see a journalism program shutting down. I think the importance of journalists only has increased,” said Schulte.

This also has an impact on students like Jones, who’s just two years away from getting her degree.

“It definitely would be very upset if these programs were shut down. And I think not just to the students but to society as a whole,” said Jones.

Clark with A-State also mentioned that currently enrolled students in these programs will not be impacted by this decision.