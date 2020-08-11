UAMS hiring bilingual contact tracers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hiring more contact tracers as part of a regional response to the pandemic, specifically focusing on the Latin-X and Marshallese communities.

The Director of Clinical Integration and Strategy at UAMS, Michael Manley, said they’re working on hiring bilingual contact tracers to help curb the spread of the virus among the these communities.

He said peer navigators will give special attention to these communities in order to make sure they have the covid-19 resources they need.

It’s hard to predict what the future numbers will look like, but he said they want to prepare for the worst.

He’s recieved nearly 200 resumes just this past week. Applicants will go through a background check and can be in training within 1 to 2 weeks.

Manley said with school right around the corner, they want to be prepared if cases rise.

“The numbers, we don’t know what those are gonna be to predict with, so we’ve got a starting point, but if we need to build the capacity even more then that’s what we’ll do to help support this,” he said.

Manley said UAMS has been helping the Arkansas Department of Health with contact tracing since the beginning of the pandemic, and is prepared to continue until the need runs out.