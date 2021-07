URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike and Kathy Schweizer have been cheering on their daughter Karissa since she was born. Now, they get to root for her in the Olympics. Although they can’t be in Tokyo, they will be “kicking it for Karissa” from home.

Karissa is set to run in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters for Team USA when the track and field events get underway on July 30.

Schweizer ran track at Dowling Catholic High School and the University of Missouri.