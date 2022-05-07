FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the late hours of May 5, the U.S. Marshals Service Western District of Arkansas and the Fort Smith Police Department arrested 18-year-old Xavier Lopez in Fort Smith, according to a news release.

Lopez was wanted by Buchanan County, Missouri for 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The warrants stemmed from a shooting that occurred in early April in Missouri. The U.S. Marshals in western Missouri were asked to assist in the capture of Lopez as it was believed he had fled to the state, according to the news release.

Xavier Lopez, 18, is a suspect in an early April shooting in Missouri, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals. Courtesy of Sebastian County Inmate Inquiry.

At 11:00 p.m. Thursday, U.S. Marshals were in Fort Smith. With help from the FSPD, the U.S. Marshals were able to locate Lopez.

Lopez was found walking at the intersection of Albert Pike Ave. and Kinkead Ave. in Fort Smith.

According to the news release, when confronted by officers, Lopez fled on foot. Law enforcement observed Lopez throw a handgun into the grass during the foot chase. Lopez was captured quickly and transported to the Sebastian County Jail to await extradition back to Missouri to face charges of Murder.

Lopez could face additional state or federal charges.

U.S. Marshal’s task forces combine the efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the most dangerous fugitives. These task forces are dedicated to reducing violent crime by locating and apprehending wanted criminals. They also serve as the central point for agencies to share information on fugitive matters. In 2021, the US Marshals arrested just under 90,000 fugitives nationwide, of which 6,119 were wanted in connection with homicides, and 10,510 were sex offenders, according to a news release.