ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USL Arkansas unveiled the preliminary renderings on Nov. 17 for its new stadium which will be built in Rogers to house Northwest Arkansas’ first professional men’s and women’s soccer club.







Fresh Stadium images

USL Arkansas had posted fresh stadium images on their official Twitter account. The post also mentioned that one giveaway winner will get a VIP Fan Experience at their new stadium groundbreaking ceremony.

For more details on the giveaway contest, visit here.