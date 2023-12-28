VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday morning at Generations Bank.

According to a release from the Van Buren Police Department, Generations Bank on the 2900 Block of Alma Highway was robbed at approximately 10.30 a.m.

Capt. Jonathan Wear says the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, and that no one was injured in the robbery. According to Wear, a white man in his late 20s to mid-30s walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Courtesy – Van Buren Police Department

“He did not display a firearm, but had his hand in his pocket as if he was armed”, said Wear.

Wear describes the white man as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180-200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, brown coat, and blue or black pants. He left in a black Ford 4-door with an Oklahoma license plate. He was last seen traveling eastbound on Alma Highway, the release added.

The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.