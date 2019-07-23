Vehicle break-ins on the rise during summer.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – “We know the trails are growing,” Sgt. Gene Page said. “We’ve got to patrol those the exact same way we patrol the streets.”

Bentonville Police Sergeant Gene Page says most car break-ins are reported out here near the entrances of trails. “One thing that drives that in the summer months, we have a lot of people that are going shopping, they’re going out and criminals know that,” Page said.

Page says with more foot traffic on the trails in the summer, they’re tightening their security by using solar-powered cameras to monitor parts of the trail and adding more officers to patrol. “We are expanding,” Page said. “We are getting more and more officers out there pulling them off patrol once they finish their regular shift, then they’ll change uniforms and they’re back out in the trails again.”

Page says you can also avoid falling victim to auto burglaries like not parking near cars or SUVs with super tinted windows and moving your valuables before you leave your car. “The best time to do that is before you leave your home because then the criminal doesn’t sit there and watch you do that – then once you leave, they go ahead and break-in,” Page said.

Advice Bentonville resident Bill Long says he follows every time he hits the trail. “First off is to park in a pretty visible area where there are other cars and not in an area where it’s easy for someone to break in to and not be seen,” Long said.

Long and his wife say seeing the number of officers on the trails is what keeps them coming back. “(There’s) quite a bit you seem them,” Long said. “That’s comforting to know they’re keeping an eye on things.”