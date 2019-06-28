Vice president of Fayetteville School Board submits resignation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The vice president of the Fayetteville Board of Education has submitted her resignation.

Traci Farrah has resigned as not only the vice president, but the Zone 4 representative on the school board after spending seven years on the board.

Farrah is resigning because she wants to focus more on family and her career at Tyson Foods, said Alan Wilbourn, the district’s public information officer.

The resignation is effective as of June 30. The board has 30 days to fill the seat.“We will be seeking applicants immediately,” Wilbourn said.

Those on the board said they’re thankful for Farrah’s time and service.

Justin Eichmann, president of the Fayetteville Board of Education said, “Traci has a strong belief in education, and the Board of Education will work to make sure that the appointed replacement for her position is somebody who shares this belief and is dedicated to this service.”

She was re-elected during 2017 after serving her first term.

Farrah said she is honored to have served on the board.

“We are so blessed to have such dynamic teachers, leadership and staff working in our district, and continually providing a superior education for all kids,” Farrah said. “I have enjoyed my board service, and I am thankful to have been a part of such a great district.”

Farrah spent many, many hours during her tenure in assisting with leading the district through several projects including revamping the Fayetteville High School, Superintendent John L. Colbert said.

“We wish her well in her future endeavors,” Colbert said.