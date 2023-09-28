A look back at the weather at Pinnacle Country Club for the LPGA golf tournament

ROGERS, Ark. –2023 is the 17th year for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G. If you’ve lived here over the years, you’re probably aware how the weather hasn’t been the kindest at times to the tournament. Here’s a look at the history of the LPGA event at Pinnacle Country Club over the past 16 years.

Weather from 2007 to 2013 for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G

In 2007, the weather couldn’t have been worse for the first year of the tournament. The opening round started off with showers and storms in the morning into the afternoon and caused a few lightning delays, but eventually the weather let up allowing the first round to finish with then at the time amateur and Razorback golfer Stacy Lewis in the lead.

On Saturday, the heavens opened with torrential rains starting early Saturday morning. Rain totals averaged 3 to 5 inches with a bullseye of heavy rain right over the Pinnacle Hills area. The tournament was shortened to 18 holes as most of the golf course was under water and deemed unplayable. Stacy Lewis was the unofficial winner of the first year of the tournament.

Radar loop September 7-8, 2007

Precipitation Totals Sept 8, 2007

The following year in 2008 there was heavy rain for the second round on Saturday with more course flooding, but thankfully the course handled the heavy rain and the tournament was able to finish over the 4th of July weekend.

The next few years were relatively quiet with just light rain showers for one day in 2009-2011.

2012 was rain free, but was perhaps the hottest tournament ever with temps near 100.

2013 was an incredible weather year with perfect conditions for the tournament.

Weather from 2014 to 2020 for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G

2014 was another rainy one on Saturday with about 1 inch of rain during the midday hours. The other two days of the tournament were quiet.

Observed rainfall for NWA June 28, 2014

2015 brought a little light rain on Friday, but the rest of the tournament was great.

2016 weather gave a beautiful tournament with warm highs in the upper 80s.

2017 had a little light rain on Friday, but the rest of the tournament was clear.

2018 brought some light showers on Sunday, but the rest of the tournament was nice.

2019 was rather hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values nearing 100. There were a few pop up storms that developed as a slow moving low retrograded back to the west across the area. Thankfully, the storms remained south of the area and it never rained on the tournament. The followed Monday after the tournament turned stormy again.

Looping radar for Sat afternoon. Storms develop on the NW Side of that retrograding low.

2020 had a little light rain on Friday, but the rest of the tournament was clear.

Weather from 2021 to 2023 for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G

2021 was probably the BEST weather the tournament ever experienced. It was sunny with seasonable highs in upper 70s Friday and Saturday. It got a little warmer into the upper 80s the final day of the championship.

2022 was another great weather year with warm highs in the upper 80s Friday, but the humidity remained low. That started to change overnight as a weather system was moving into the area Saturday. Before the 2nd round got underway, some showers early in the morning clipped the area followed by another quick moving batch midday Saturday. The final round was gorgeous with lower humidity and lower temperatures in the lower 80s thanks to a cold front.

Radar loop September 24-25, 2022 showing a few showers moving through.

For the 17th Annual Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P & G in 2023, the weather is going to be amazing. It will be unseasonable warm for this time of the year as afternoon temperatures soar to around 90, which is about 10+ degrees warmer than normal. Thankfully, the mugginess will remain rather low and just a light southerly breeze around 5-15 mph can be expected and no rain or storms will impact .

Weather Forecast for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P & G

Make sure as you’re walking the course and watching these AMAZING lady golfers, stay hydrated, apply and re-apply your sunscreen in the full blazing sunshine and find some nice shaded areas to enjoy some fantastic golf.

We’ll keep you updated with the forecast, so keep it here with the latest weather forecast. — Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff

