BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As summer comes to an end and families gear up for a new school year, Walmart invites Northwest Arkansas residents to check in on their health at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the press release, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations at Walmart pharmacies nationwide. More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings at select locations

Affordable immunizations, including flu, COVID-19, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B, and more

No cost to patients COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

“Part of the Wellness Day experience includes browsing, and even sampling, some of the wide-ranging, innovative items we offer over the counter,” said Silvia Azrai Kawas, executive vice president, consumables. “We know the new school year is top of mind for families, and our growing assortment reflects creative ways we ensure affordable, high-quality options are available. I’m thrilled to share our new offerings in OTC Health and Wellness with our customers to help them save money and live better.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas.

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.