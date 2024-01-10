FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temperatures are expected to plummet over the next couple of days and even weeks with the potential for snow and ice.

The City of Fayetteville and 7hills Homeless Center created C.R.E.W, also known as “Collaborative Response to Extreme Weather.”

“Any time you operate a 24/7 shelter, you need as much help as you can get,” said Becci Sisson, CEO of 7 Hills Homeless Center.

“From New Beginnings, Salvation Army, Genesis Church, and Saint James Church, it all comes together and makes sure that there’s a place for people to go whenever. It’s just unfortunate,” said Sisson. Sisson says the shelters will offer cots, warm meals for humans, food for pets, and games for kids, but she says there are still a few items needed.

Here is a list of shelters in Northwest Arkansas:

7Hills Homeless Center at 1832 S School Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Fayetteville – Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Fayetteville – Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday Genesis Church at 205 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701 – 75 cots ready for males and their partners (will open when the temperature hits 15 degrees)

– 75 cots ready for males and their partners (will open when the temperature hits 15 degrees) St. James Church at 764 W North St, Fayetteville, AR 72701 – 45 cots ready for women and children (will open when the temperature hits 15 degrees)

– 45 cots ready for women and children (will open when the temperature hits 15 degrees) The Bentonville Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 3305 S.W. I St Bentonville, AR 72712 – opens whenever the actual temperature falls below 32 degrees.

– opens whenever the actual temperature falls below 32 degrees. Fayetteville Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 219 W. 15th St Fayetteville, AR 72701 -open after 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and at any time the actual temperature is below 32 degrees on weekends.

Here is a list of shelters in the River Valley:

The warming centers are open during the hours listed when the outside temperature is below 32 degrees.

Next Steps – Day shelter Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 479-785-5433; 123 North 6th St Ste 200, FS, AR 72901

Riverview Hope Campus – Shelter for individuals – Open from Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; 479-668-4764 301 South E St, Fort Smith, AR 72901 – Hope Campus also has all three meals and dog kennels

72901 – Hope Campus also has all three meals and dog kennels Fort Smith Salvation Army, 479-783-6145 at 504 North D Street, Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

To access warming shelters, use the 211 call center. Arkansans may contact Arkansas 211 in the following ways:

Dial 211 or (866) 489-6983 – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Text 898-211 (TXT 211) and provide ZIP Code – Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Visiting their website: www.arkansas211.org

KNWA/FOX24 will update the list as needed.