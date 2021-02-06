Washington County Sheriff’s Department issues silver alert for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing man Saturday.

Glenn Lambert, 77, left his residence in Wedington Woods around 5:30 p.m. February 6.

Lambert is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes weighing around 175 pounds.

He is reportedly driving a 2001 black Dodge Ram with expired tags and lots of rust.

Lambert is reported to have advanced Alzheimer’s Disease, and was last seen at 13845 Pin Oak Rd.

Deputies encourage anyone who’s seen Lambert or this vehicle, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

