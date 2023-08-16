FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Brace yourselves Northwest Arkansas, because Summer is about to fight back with a fiery uppercut! While the heat spells have been mostly brief in 2023 in our area, the next weather feature is looking to bring the pain for an extended period of time. Enter the omega block pattern, which gets its infamous name from the shape of the jet stream resembling the Greek letter omega!

The Omega Block Setup

The animation above shows how the Omega Block pattern takes shape over the United States, as the ridge of high pressure becomes trapped between two low pressure systems.

In order to get an omega block to setup over NWA, you first need an area of high pressure to move in from the Desert Southwest. We typically see a ridge like this several times during the Summer, but the majority of the time it breaks down before causing any long-term issues. However, when low pressure pushes in over the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, the jet stream pattern bulges to the north, causing the ridge to expand rapidly. This allows for stable, sinking air to dominate our weather pattern, preventing storm systems from diving south and impacting our area. It also allows for heat to rapidly expand over much of the United States, which can lead to some of the hottest conditions we see over the midsection of the country. If things weren’t bad enough, this particular weather pattern is extremely persistent during the Summertime, as high pressure becomes trapped between the two areas of low pressure in the northwest and northeast. The combination of intense heat and little rainfall can lead to drought, which can cause major impacts over a large section of the country. You can clearly see the “Ring of Fire” in the graphic below, which illustrates just how dry it’s going to be over the next seven days (and perhaps beyond)!

Thankfully, Northwest Arkansas has already seen well-above average precipitation over the last several weeks, which should keep the drought situation at bay for the rest of August. In 2022, an omega block dominated our weather pattern for much of July and August, which fueled an extreme drought that negatively impacted our Fall foliage. That shouldn’t be an issue in 2023, but we’ll watch the trends very closely and let you know if things change! Hang on a little bit longer, the dog days of Summer are almost over!

