FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley typically means hot weather and plenty of sunshine, but this year has brought particularly intense heatwaves that have led to well-above average temperatures. As we move into the final month of meteorological Summer, lets explore why it has been so hot in our area, and when we’ll finally see some long term relief!

The animation above shows a typical heat wave pattern building in over the continental United States.

It’s All About The Ridge!

In order to get big time heatwaves in Northwest Arkansas, the first ingredient you need is a ridge of high pressure in place over the Great Plains. You hear us talk about this particular weather feature a lot during our newscast, but to put it simply, a ridge is a wide area of high pressure that usually brings fair and hot weather. Sinking air within the ridge acts like a wall that prevents shower and storm development, which is why there is usually quite a bit of activity on the eastern end of this weather feature. In Northwest Arkansas, a ridge in the Summer months almost always brings intense heat, because the area of high pressure originates from the Desert Southwest. In fact, the ridge that has impacted our weather in 2023 brought record breaking heat to Phoenix, Arizona, which had an average high of just over 102° in July!

High pressure located over the Great Plains is keeping the weather dry and hot over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Notice the tremendous amount of shower and storm activity on the eastern edge of the ridge in Missouri.

The Role Of The Jet Stream

So now that we know what a ridge is, the next piece of the puzzle that comes into play is the jet stream. The jet stream is a band of intense winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere that guide weather systems across the globe. Throughout the year, the position of this feature ebbs and flows across the continental United States, but typically surges north during the Summer. This is a problem, because as long as the jet stream stays to the north, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rapidly surges to our area. When you combine that with a ridge of high pressure, which can’t move much as the jet stream is too far away, you’ve got a recipe for hot and humid temperatures!

As the jet stream surges north, high pressure dominates the weather pattern over the central United States. Both of these features cause intense heat waves over a large part of the country!

When Will We See Relief This Year?

The ridge of high pressure located over our area has caused above-average temperatures throughout the latter half of July 2023

It is difficult to get long-term cooldowns in Northwest Arkansas during the Summer when the jet stream energy mostly stays to the north, but as we head into September and October temperatures will begin to drop fairly rapidly. The average high temperature at Drake Field (Fayetteville) during the month of August is 89°, but that number dramatically falls to around 71° by October! We are nearing the end of the finish line folks, just hold on a little bit longer!

Follow YOUR Weather Authority Team:

On Twitter

On Facebook

STAY INFORMED

Click Here to Download our Weather Authority app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.