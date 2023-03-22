Heavy rain with severe storm chances move in Thursday and continue through at least Friday morning. A powerful storm system west of our area will move in Thursday and interact with a nearly stationary frontal boundary near our area. This could potentially give us multiple rounds of heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall totals in the 2″ – 4″ range look possible in the Thursday through Friday time-frame. Strong to severe storms will also be possible during this time.

Rain chances move in Thursday afternoon. The heavy rain potential will increase Thursday evening and continue through Friday morning. This is the time when the flash flood potential is the highest. The rain could be heavy at times during the commute home Thursday and the commute to work Friday. That being said always remember the phrase, turn around and don’t drown.

The main concern with this storm system looks to be the flood potential. Flood prone areas such as river valleys and low lying areas should be watched. The Poteau River Basin is a big concern for flooding with this system. Here is the latest Excessive Rainfall Forecasts.

Large hail is also a concern with the system. The threat for tornadoes and damaging winds is low, however an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially in southern portions of the forecast area.

