Severe storm chances move back in tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible. The main hazard is significant damaging winds of 70 to 80 MPH+. Spin-up tornadoes are also possible. Flash flooding and large hail are less of a concern with this system, however they will have to be monitored. Local flash floods can’t be ruled out with heavy rain. Isolated areas of hail up to ping pong ball size are also possible.

Here is a timeline of the storm system.

