FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Wendy’s is launching its new breakfast menu nationwide on Monday, March 2.

The fast-food chain is boasting hand-cracked eggs on every sandwich, along with twists on fan favorites like the “Breakfast Baconator,” the “Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit,” and a Frosty-inspired drink called a “Frosty-ccino.”

Check your local Wendy’s for breakfast hours as the menu will not be served all day.