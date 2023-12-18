(NEXSTAR) – The 2023-2024 El Niño is growing more likely to be one for the record books. But will we feel it in Arkansas?

In an update released earlier this month, the Climate Prediction Center said this winter’s El Niño was slightly favored to be “historically strong.” The national forecasters gave it about a 54% chance of being one of the five strongest since 1950.

Those odds are up from last month, when the Climate Prediction Center gave this year’s El Niño a 35% chance of being among the strongest ever, like the one we saw in 2015-2016 or 1997-1998.

But a super-strong El Niño doesn’t necessarily mean super-strong impacts here in Arkansas.

“While stronger El Niño events increase the likelihood of El Niño-related climate anomalies, it does not imply expected impacts will emerge in all locations or be of strong intensity,” says the Climate Prediction Center.

The precipitation outlook for December, January, and February looks consistent with a typical El Niño winter: more rain for the southern half of the country, and drier weather for a few northern and Great Lakes states.

In Arkansas specifically, Fayetteville is likely to see more rainy days than normal, with about a one in three chance of more rain this year. The odds of added rain increase as you move closer to Little Rock, and hovering near 50% as you approach the Louisiana border.

The winter temperature outlook, meanwhile, isn’t looking particularly wintry in the north. More than half of states are likely to see a warmer-than-average season, according to the latest outlook. In Arkansas, we’re expected to see fairly typical temperatures, with Jonesboro and the northeast corner of the state potentially seeing slightly warmer days than normal.

Whether we’re in a La Niña year, El Niño year, or neither is determined by sea surface temperatures near the equator over the Pacific Ocean. The temperature of the water and air above it can shift the position of the jet stream, which in turn impacts the types of weather observed on land.