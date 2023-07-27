BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport continues to break ground on improvement projects and break records with its number of flyers.

June Enplanement Numbers

According to the recent press release, XNA had its best enplanement month ever in June 2023. With 97,842 enplanements, XNA surpassed its previous best month of June 2019 by 7.2%. The year-to-date figures for 2023 indicate that the airport had a 9.3% increase in enplanement numbers compared to the same period in 2019, which was the airport’s most successful year. Compared to 2022, June 2023 enplanements were up 17.8%, and up 21.2% year to date.

XNA Construction Updates

Up next is XNA’s terminal modernization project progressing and on schedule for project completion in March 2025. Most of the underground utility work is complete so the crew will be able to begin above-ground work, including the installation of the automatic unmanned exit, which is projected to be complete in September. Within the next month, work will begin on phase one of landside pavement rehabilitation, which will repair asphalt in the cellphone lot, rental car lots, and rideshare lots.

New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

As per the press release, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport recently installed more electric vehicle chargers, bringing the total number of chargers in the parking deck to 24 (12 on the second level and 12 on the third level). Passengers that utilize the parking deck can now charge their vehicles at no additional cost. Parking spaces will be reserved for electric vehicles and are available now.

Temporary Nonstop Gameday Flights

Airlines at XNA are adding temporary nonstop flights to accommodate some Razorback football away games. United is offering a temporary flight for the LSU game, with the flight departing on September 22 and returning on September 24. United is also offering a temporary flight for the Alabama game, with the flight departing on October 13 and returning on October 15.

Highfill-XNA Interlocal Agreement Committee Meeting

XNA and Highfill officials met on July 18th to discuss a potential agreement relating to the possible detachment of XNA from Highfill. Highfill’s Mayor Chris Holland opposed any division of the two-percent sales tax revenue Highfill receives from transactions at XNA if there was a possibility that XNA could detach any of its property. Most of Highfill’s sales tax revenue comes from sales at the airport, yet Highfill contributes nothing to infrastructure and other costs at XNA. While there was no progress made, detachment by XNA without an agreement still benefits XNA by fulfilling the intent of the original planners–that the airport is a regional asset outside of the control of any one municipality.