Wilco is joining Live on the Green Music Lineup this fall at The Momentary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Grammy-award winning alternative country/rock band Wilco will be performing at the Momentary with special guest Nina Nastasia on October 27 starting at 7.30 p.m.

The concert is part of the Momentary’s “Live on the Green Concert Series” that promises to be held rain or shine.

According to the press release, tickets at the member price are available only through until 11:59 p.m. CT on June 8. Tickets go live to the public at full price on June 9 at 10 a.m. CT.

Members at the momentary have access to tickets for special prices set at $47 for general admission, $25 for students and $150 for premium.

Named by Rolling Stone as “America’s foremost rock impressionists” and “ my favorite modern-day band ,” by The War on Drugs frontman Adam Grunduciel, Wilco combines aspects of alt-rock, roots, country, and even classic pop to create an indie style acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

Tickets can be purchased on the Momentary’s website or by calling the box ofice at (479) 657-2335.