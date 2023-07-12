The Wilson Park pool in Fayetteville was opened for the summer season on May 27.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wilson Park Pool which was opened for the summer season on May 27 is closed until further notice.

According to a post, the park is closed because of a mechanical issue with the pump. The post also stated that the Parks is working to repair it as soon as possible.

The Wilson Park pool offers a variety of programs from swimming lessons, private pool party reservations, and dive-in movies. Admission to the pool is $4 for adults and $3 for kids 15 and younger.

