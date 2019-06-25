Wind causes trees to uproot, knock down power lines in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA)– Some Northwest Arkansas neighborhoods are in disarray after storms recently hit the area.

In Siloam Springs, the C ountry Acres neighborhood was one of the hardest hit.

On Monday, neighbors were cleaning up damage Sunday’s storms left behind.

They say 12 to 15 trees were uprooted by the strong winds in Country Acres alone.

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner says not too far from the neighborhood, Hwy 16 had to be shut down after multiple trees fell on top of houses and power lines–completely blocking the highway.

The road is now back open to traffic, and the power has returned for the residents in that area.

Homeowner Gary Capity tells KNWA that in the thick of the storm, the winds were so strong it sounded like a freight train coming straight at him.

He said, “ At one point I almost jumped in the shower thinking the house was going to go. That’s when the trees started knocking down and the power went out maybe five minutes later. “