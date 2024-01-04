FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meteorologist Peyton Langford here to take you through an in-depth look at the winter weather threat tomorrow morning.

Winter Weather Advisory

The following counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory: Benton, Franklin, Johnson, Madison, Newton, Pope, Searcy, and Washington. This means we could see snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.

What will Ideally Happen

For starters, models aren’t going to be handling this well. If you watched the newscasts last night, models had highs today of 45-46°F for Fayetteville and today’s high was 53°F and they had morning lows in the low 30s when in reality it was 19°F. I had said last night a low of about 22 and a high of 50, but it still goes to show that models don’t have a very good handle on things. With that being said, there are a few things to watch for as we go through the night, so let’s put models aside for just a second.

Firstly, the clouds. As we go through the night, the clouds are expected to thicken. This will slow the rate at which the ground cools. This is called radiational cooling. The sun heats the earth during the day and the earth emits that radiation back into the atmosphere at night. There’s a catch, cloud cover. If cloud cover is abundant, then the air just above the ground will be warmer. this is known as an inversion, more specifically a nocturnal inversion. The ground will still cool, but just at a much much slower rate.

However, there is something that can get rid of this thermal layer, dry air. If you have dry coming in, you can increase the evaporation rates of the water molecules, which can cool the atmosphere. This is called evaporation cooling. Evaporation is when liquid water transforms into water vapor. To do this it needs, lots of energy, and where does it get this energy? The surrounding warmer air, since warmer air has more energy. This will give us a more favorable snow profile. Over a longer period of time, this can damage the snow profile.

Once you get into higher terrain, it doesn’t matter as much as the column of air will be colder.

Alright, now we can start to bring models back into the equation.

Models most of the time, aren’t going to handle these processes very well, due to the very small details, so they have to be taken with a grain of salt. With that being said, let’s go through the future track of several different models.

The problem I have with this model is it is too cold in the hours just after midnight. This will affect the timing of the transition from rain to snow. This will also affect the temperatures at 6 and 8 am. I don’t think they’re that far off, but a degree or two will make a difference. Also, this model is notorious for overdoing precipitation. Now a look at another model.

With this model, I think it is better at the temperatures and the transition from rain to snow, but I think the model is moving the system out too quickly. This model is known for handling shallow cold profiles, but nothing sticks out when it comes to a lot of cold air.

The common denominator is that just after midnight we’ll see rain, then eventually transitioning to a wintry mix, then finally snow around daybreak. Here’s the current thinking on the snowfall map.

The key here is to mainly focus on our coverage area. Most areas will see a dusting and higher elevations in the Boston Mtns. and Ouachita Mtns. could see around 1″ of snow.

Road Impacts

As far as road impacts go, the snow will be a wet/slushy snow, so it shouldn’t make many impacts on driving, but just be sure to leave earlier and give yourself some extra room. A good piece of advice would be to check IDrive Arkansas for any accidents to help plan your morning commute.

Never miss a Winter Weather Update with the KNWA/FOX24 app.

Follow YOUR Weather Authority Team:

On Twitter:

On Facebook:

STAY INFORMED

Click Here to Download our Weather Authority app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the YOUR Weather Authority app to get updates anywhere at any time