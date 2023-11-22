HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Breeze Airways announced discounts with up to 60 percent off base fares on roundtrip flights from XNA.

According to the press release, the promotion is available when purchased by November 27, using the promo code ‘CYBER’ at checkout on the Breeze app or at www.flybreeze.com. The promotion offers a 60 percent discount on all roundtrip base fares for travel between December 1 and 20, 2023, and from January 3 through February 10, 2024. A discount of 40 percent is available for summer travel between August 14 and September 1, 2024.

The release states that The ‘CYBREEZE WEEK’ promotion is available from all of Breeze’s 45 cities and across all approximately 150 routes, for travel from December 1 through September 1, 2024. The CYBREEZE base fare discounts vary depending on the days of travel, but are available for the next nine months of travel – even Christmas and New Year travel is discounted.

To learn more about the promotion, visit here.