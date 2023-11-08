HIGHFILL, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — For a limited time, Breeze Airways is offering 35% off roundtrip base fares across all nonstop routes from XNA for travel up to next Labor Day.

According to the release, the promotion is on sale for two days, through November 9, for travel from November 14 through September 3, 2024. Flights must be purchased at www.flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app, using the promo code “BENICE” at checkout.

“We’re offering another great deal for our Guests as the holiday season approaches,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “With a 35 percent discount off the base fare of all roundtrip travel through next summer, it’s a really great time to plan your travel for the next year and lock in these low fares. Breeze never charges change or cancelation fees so, even if your dates change, there’s never any penalty for re-booking.”