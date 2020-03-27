February unemployment rate in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The unemployment rate is increasing due to the coronavirus.

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.5% according to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

Data shows the Arkansas civilian Labor Force added 970 jobs resulting in more than 1,239 Arkansans employed and 269 fewer unemployed.

Gov. Hutchinson mentioned thousands of Arkansans filed for unemployment in just a matter of days as a result of layoffs and businesses shutting down because of COVID-19.

At the time, Hutchinson said 8,700 people had submitted claims just this week. With 700 filed claims as of Wednesday morning alone.

On top of that, another 9,400 filed claims for unemployment last week.