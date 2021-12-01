Federal appeals court agrees former VA pathologist must serve 20 years in prison

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2019 file photo provided by the Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department, Robert Levy is pictured in a booking photo. Levy, a former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he’d misdiagnosed. (Washington County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal appeals court agrees that former pathologist Robert Levy must spend 20 years in prison.

Levy, who used to be a pathologist at the Fayetteville Veteran’s Affairs pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a patient, who he misdiagnosed, died.

Levy also falsified a medical document related to that mistake.

This was happening during the same time that it was reported he was regularly working while intoxicated.

Levy pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of mail fraud. Levy’s lawyers tried to argue that a 20-year sentence was unreasonable, but the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the sentence.