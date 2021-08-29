Federal funds up for grabs for youth and young adults who have experienced foster care

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, migrant teens line up for a class at a “tender-age” facility for babies, children and teens, in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, in San Benito, Texas. With its long-term facilities for immigrant children nearly full, the Biden administration is working to expedite the release of children to their relatives in the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, authorized operators of long-term facilities to pay for some of the children’s flights and transportation to the homes of their sponsors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services is providing COVID-19 relief funds to youth and young adults who have experienced foster care.

This money is to help them manage during the ongoing pandemic. It’s fueled by the federal Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act.

It’s a one-time, direct payment of at least $750 to Arkansans aged 16 to 26. DCFS officials estimate that about 4,000 youth are eligible for payments.

Mikayla from Fort Smith said she has been in foster care since she was 13, and said the money will be a big help in multiple ways.

“I’m in college right now, and staying in the foster care, I think it would have been a lot harder to do any of this,” she said. “Just saving some of it in case I forget a bill as an emergency fund, because I don’t have one of those right now.”

Mikayla is attending the University of Arkansas Fort Smith this fall and is studying computer science.

Eligible people must apply before August 31st to get the payment.

Click here to learn more.