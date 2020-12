FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A federal judge has once again blocked new abortion restrictions in Arkansas.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the four laws which took effect yesterday.

The order is set to expire January 5 unless it is extended.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is expected to appeal to the 8th circuit court.

A similar ruling was issued in 2017 but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the order in August.