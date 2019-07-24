Federal judge blocks three new Arkansas abortion restrictions from taking effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Wednesday, July 24th, a federal judge blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect in Arkansas, including a measure that opponents say would likely force the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to close.

The ruling comes after the laws were challenged by Little Rock Family Planning and Planned Parenthood, which only offers medication-induced abortions at its Arkansas facilities. Planned Parenthood earlier this month stopped providing medication-induced abortions at its Fayetteville facility while it looks for a new location, but is still providing the procedure at its Little Rock center.

Of the two other laws challenged, one would have banned abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy and the other prohibits doctors from performing the procedure if it’s solely being sought because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome. The laws are among several abortion restrictions approved by Arkansas’ Republican-dominated Legislature this year.