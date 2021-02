BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart’s lawsuit preemptively protecting itself from blame in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis is tossed by a federal judge

Last year, the U.S. Justice department announced it’s suing the retailer saying it unlawfully filled prescriptions through its pharmacies.

Walmart’s suit claimed it has being unfairly blamed for the crisis, and that a lack of government regulation is really to blame.

Walmart said it will appeal the decision.