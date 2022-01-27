SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal and local law enforcement partner with prosecutors, legislators, and victim advocates to discuss human trafficking at Center for Nonprofits at The JTL Shop in Springdale on January 28.

Some task force members were among them. They say child sex crimes are not something most communities like to discuss, but it’s something parents need to know how to identify and prevent.

Just last year, a task force responsible for preventing human trafficking in Northwest Arkansas covered 67 child exploitation investigations, three sex trafficking of a minor investigations, over 70 search warrants for crimes against children, and made 5 arrests based on cyber tips.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway says parents need to be more educated and get involved with programs like “Parents’ Night Out.”

“It’s about educating the parents on how to protect their children from online predators and things of that nature. It’s a really great program,” Holloway said. “I believe education is a key aspect of all this in prevention before it happens.”