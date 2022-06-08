ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A COVID-related program that provided free meals to all Arkansas students will expire on April 30.

After that, schools will go back to offering meals to just the students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Right now, the only requirement to get one of the meals offered at many schools, is to be under the age of 18, but Rogers schools said this will be the last summer of free meals for its district for all since they’ll no longer have the federal funds to support it.

Margie Bowers, the Child Nutrition Director for Rogers Schools, said every kid under 18 can get a free meal through the school’s summer delivery program, but not for long since the federal funding that makes this possible is coming to an end.

Maricella Garcia with the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families said retaining information is one of the biggest concerns when it comes to kids’ lack of nutrition during the summer months.

“It’s the time the kids have the highest increase in hunger and that do for outcomes in school because they have long term learning loss or what you might call summer slide ????

As a part of the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option, the waiver helps reimburse schools for the free meals they provide.

Garcia said there are nutrition requirements for each meal, but supply chain issues are stopping some Arkansas schools from having all the requirements, keeping them from the reimbursements which is a problem that could continue into next school year.

So for now, some schools, such as Rogers, they’re riding on the funds left to get families through the summer.

“Even those families that wouldn’t normally qualify for this program are struggling, and we can provide two meals a day for them for their kids,” said Bowers.

Garcia said not all schools were as prepared as Rogers for the funds to end. Once that happens, she said 55 percent of kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch programs won’t have access to meals, unless they go to school to pick it up themselves or are in a summer school program.

“We can’t operate this program on our good intentions and our passion for kids. We have to pay the bills. So we’ll just have to be very frugal,” said Bowers.

Rogers Schools started its free lunch delivery program June 6 and has served 200 to 300 more families than they expected. Bowers said this is most likely the result of rising gas and grocery costs.

For more information on how ending the waivers will impact kids, you can read more on Garcia’s article here.

Rogers Schools will be delivering free meals to minors all summer at New Tech High School 11:30 AM -noon, Southwind Place 11:30 AM, Olivewood Apartments 11 AM, Meadow Park Apartments 12:15 PM, Westbrook Apartments 11:15 AM, Doubletree Apartments 11 AM, and Outpost Apartments 12:15 PM.