Federal officials arrest nursing home owner charged with more than $3M in Arkansas Medicaid fraud

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of Missourians were overpaid unemployment benefits during the pandemic and now they are stuck paying some of them back.

In the first three months of the pandemic around 600,000 Missourians filed for unemployment. The Department of Labor said it's communicating to those who were overpaid, but the people on the other side say they spend hours on hold or never get through.

"The way this has been handled since March of 2020 has been a disaster," Sen. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis, said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 46,000 Missourians have been overpaid unemployment benefits, which totals about $150,000. Over the summer, Gov. Mike Parson's administration allowed the state's department of labor to waive the federal portion.

"We sent out mailings to folks who had overpayments on the federal portion," legislative liaison for the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Benjamin Terrell told the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday. "We sent letters to all of them and communicated with them and sent a form that they could fill out. If they filled it out and returned it to us, and they were eligible, then the collections on the federal portion were waived."

He told the committee members; the state portion couldn't be waived because there is no state statute which is where the legislation sponsored by Beck and Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, comes in.

"It's been frustrating for everybody and now what we are seeing is garnishments are happening still, we're seeing that you don't get the same person to deal with your case," Beck said, "They go from person to person, and they get different answers."

Hough said both his and Beck's office fields dozens of calls about the overpayments, which is why their legislation would waive the requirement for Missourians to pay the state portion and to streamline the waiver process.

Tom Chessman, a retired bus driver in the St. Louis area, told senators he paid back the state the overpayment, and then filled out the form.

"About a month or so ago, they sent me a check covering all the money," Chessman said,

Chessman said back in October 2021, he received a letter from the department telling him what he owed back since he was overpaid. In December, he was given the money back. But he was lucky.