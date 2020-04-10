Federal program allows employees working less hours to file for unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If your hours have been cut from work you can still file for unemployment.

That’s if your company is taking part in the shared work program under the federal CARES Act.

State Secretary of Commerce Michael Preston said businesses can divide hours among employees to avoid large layoffs.

Under the program, employees can then receive unemployment benefits while still working limited hours.

“Just at a smaller rate based on the hours that they’re working. We now have 44 companies in Arkansas that are taking advantage of this program and we’re excited so hopefully, more companies will take advantage of that,” he said.

Sec. Preston also announced 172 businesses have received short term loans from the state totaling over $3.5 million.