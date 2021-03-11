Federal prosecutors, law enforcement officials set to discuss major White County drug investigation

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Federal prosecutors and multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agents are holding a news conference to discuss an operation that led to multiple arrests Thursday morning in Arkansas.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas says law enforcement made numerous arrests in the White County area in connection to a federal investigation into gang and drug activity.

Federal prosecutors, along with representatives from federal and local law enforcement agencies, will talk about the details of the operation at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The news conference can be seen in the video player above starting at 2 p.m.