Federal prosecutors: Video shows drug suspect killing woman

News

Prosecutors say a man who is shown on video killing a woman has not been charged for the crime

Posted: / Updated:
Woman Handcuffs Self To Sleeping Husband In Attempt To Reconcile_8765550325347338256

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a St. Louis man who faces a federal drug charge was caught on tape fatally shooting a woman, although he hasn’t been charged with the killing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors brought up the Sept. 7 killing in court Wednesday while seeking to keep 59-year-old Roland McKinney detained until his trial on the charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Charging documents say McKinney was pulled over three days after the killing in a vehicle seen on the shooting surveillance video. He had about $2,000 in cash, and crack cocaine was in the glove box.

McKinney denied killing the woman, whom police have identified as 26-year-old Sparkle Maxie. His attorney argues that he should be released, noting that he hasn’t been charged with murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss