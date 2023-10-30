SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal jury trial for a couple accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant woman has been delayed to next year.

Amber Waterman, 43, is charged with kidnapping. Additionally, she’s charged with protection of an unborn child for the death of the child in utero.

Her husband, Jamie Waterman, 43, is accused of assisting Amber in the incident and is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.

A pretrial conference originally scheduled for Nov. 8 has been vacated, and a trial date has been set for June 3, 2024.

The pair allegedly transported Ashley Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville. A federal indictment alleges the kidnapping resulted in her death.