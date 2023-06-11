GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A FedEx driver is dead after a crash in Benton County on Friday, according to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

According to the report, Daniel Garcia of Centerton, 21, was driving a FedEx truck eastbound near Peterson Road and South Brigance Road in Gentry around 3:30 p.m.

The report said Garcia “drove off the south side of the road onto an embankment” which caused the truck to roll over on its side. Garcia was ejected from the truck and did not survive the crash.

There was heavy rain in the area and the road was wet when the crash occurred, according to ADPS.