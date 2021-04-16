FedEx shooting: Gunman started in parking lot before entering Indianapolis FedEx facility and killing 8 people

INDIANAPOLIS – Eight people were killed in a shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police said the gunman took his own life before officers arrived.

That’s the account Friday via investigators from IMPD and the FBI. The call came in before 11 p.m. Thursday of shots fired at the FedEx Ground facility. While investigators have a good idea who was responsible for the shooting, they declined to make a positive identity.

The preliminary investigation showed the shooter came to the facility, got out of his vehicle, and started “shooting at random” in the parking lot. He then went inside, according to Deputy Chief Craig McCartt.

“What we did find was the suspect came to the facility, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” McCartt said during a Friday morning update. “There was no confrontation, no disturbance, he just randomly started shooting.”

McCartt, based on eyewitness accounts, said the shooting lasted “just a couple minutes.”

Location of the mass shooting at FedEx ground facility.

“After a preliminary search of the grounds inside and out, we have located eight people at the scene with injuries consistent to gunshot wounds. Those eight were pronounced dead here at the scene,” said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD during an overnight news conference.

Eight victims at the scene were pronounced dead. Police did not include the shooter in that toll. Several others wounded in the shooting were transported to area hospitals. There were multiple walk-ins at hospitals, Cook said.

Four people were transported by ambulance, including one in critical condition with gunshot wounds. Three others were transported for other injuries, Cook said, while two victims were treated by medical staff at the scene.

Because of the facility’s proximity to multiple counties, several area hospitals were likely to treat victims.

Police said there was no ongoing threat at this time. They are asking anyone with family members who work at the facility that they have not been able to get in contact with to go to the Holiday Inn Express located at 8555 Stansted Drive.

Chaplains are on scene to assist families, police said. Detectives from IMPD and Indiana State Police were still interviewing victims to get a clearer picture of what happened. They’re asking anyone who left the scene to get help or seek medical treatment to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers to report any information they may have.

“The officers responded, they came in and did their job. A lot of them are trying to face this, because this is a sight that no one should have to see,” Cook said. “But we need to come together, we need to support each other and understand that there are going to be people out there that are going to be emotionally upset, and we need to support them.”

FedEx sent an original statement regarding the shooting saying:

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Several hours later, the company sent an updated statement:

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett also responded to the shooting:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.

The Indiana State Police says I-70 was closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. The interstate has since reopened, but there is no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

Our crew at the scene spoke to one of the victim’s family members, who says his niece was in her car when a gunman started shooting.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims.

Singh tells us her daughter did not know who the shooter was.

Another man tells us that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility.

“My wife works in there and she texted me to tell me there’s an active shooter and we communicated back and forth for a while, she’s since notified me she’s okay,” said Ian Johnston. “After I communicated with her for a while, then it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me I’m okay.”

Johnston said you never think something like this might happen, but it always can.