ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The largest domestic relief organization, Feeding America, hosted an appreciation breakfast on April 1 for employees who the charity feels have made a difference this year.

CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot provided updates concerning food insecurity and the fight to end hunger across the U.S. for their partner in Akransas, The NWA Food Bank.

“This breakfast will be a beautiful representation of the vast and deep partnerships that the food bank has in this community,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

Babineaux-Fontenot also says she’s extremely grateful to be in Northwest Arkansas as she lived here for over a decade and wants to thank the community for its help.