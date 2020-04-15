Feeding the community through porch-traits

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Say cheese, a photographer takes a unique approach to taking pictures.

Rogers native Emily Hughes is using her talents to help raise money for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank by taking pictures of people on their porches.

Hughes is based in New York City, but is currently in Northwest Arkansas with her family during the coronavirus pandemic and while she’s here, she wants to help out the community one picture at a time.

“This is something that is very real and you know if, if people getting dressed up to have their picture taken in front of their house can like, you know maybe have one happy day or one fun day then that’s pretty cool and it also helps other people,” Hughes said.

Her original goal was to hit $500 and said that she is almost up to $1,000.

The NWA Food Bank estimates that $1 can feed up to 10 people.