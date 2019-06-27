FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA)– Residents in Fort Smith are still in recovery mode after the historic flooding rocked the city, leaving homes and businesses under water.

Wednesday, the FEMA disaster recovery center opened for it’s first full day.

Before this, the closest place for residents from the River Valley to receive these type of resources was Moffett, OK.

Here, staff are focusing on long term recovery, providing services like home repairs, rental assistance, medical expenses and home and business loans.

FEMA will help victims with these things for free, just so long as the damages are disaster related.

Housing Crew Lead Carlos Urrutia has been working for FEMA for 14 years now and said anyone affected by the floods are extremely welcome.

He said, “We’re going to be here to receive them, we’re going to try to help them so they get good guidance, so in the end they receive the best possible service from FEMA.”

Urrutia said this center here in the Central Mall should be open for a couple more weeks.

Here are some of the other open centers:

Perry County

First Assembly of God

2151 Arkansas Highway 60

Houston, AR 72070

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Crawford County

Mulberry Community Center

29 Kirksey Parkway

Mulberry, AR 72947

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Yell County

Dardanelle Community Center

2011 Highway 22 West

Dardanelle, AR 72834

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.