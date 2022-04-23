BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered at the Bentonville Square on April 23 to celebrate all the cultures that make up the community at Bentonville Together: A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community Festival.

The city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Community Task Force and Downtown Bentonville, Inc. hosted the event.

The festival included live entertainment featuring various multicultural performances. It also had food and vendor passports for people to take around.

Melanie Hoskins pitched the idea to the city to have this festival more than a year ago. She says it’s a celebration of all the cultures that call Bentonville home.

“The turnout is great, the weather is fabulous. I really hope that the Bentonville residents see that we took their perspectives into consideration and we brought them this fabulous event,” Hoskins said.

Mayor Stephanie Orman started the Bentonville Together initiative in 2020.

“It’s our first annual and we want this to be something that just continues to grow and continues to be a welcoming community, bringing people together,” said Orman.